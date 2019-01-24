The government shutdown will not have a long-term effect on GDP: EY's Weinberger

It's day 34 of the government shutdown, and both sides are standing their ground. Business leaders are warning that the longer the shutdown goes on, the bigger the economic pain on the country. This is affecting CEO and consumer optimism.
Yet EY's Global Chairman and CEO Mark Weinberger does not believe the government shutdown will have a long-term effect on GDP. The bigger issue, he says, is America's rising doubt the government will work together to pass any legislation over the next two years.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Weinberger told "Squawk Box" anchor Becky Quick that he's "not someone who believes it has a huge effect on GDP. It has a very humanitarian effect. I mean, I see it; my neighbors aren't getting paychecks. And we do a lot of filings with the SEC and it is slowing down IPOs, it is slowing down tax refunds. There's a real effect, but as far as reducing the GDP over the long term, I think there are much bigger issues out there."