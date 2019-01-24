Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon says small chance of recession this year, 50% chance next year

Goldman Sachs CEO: There is a 50% chance of a recession in 2020 46 Mins Ago | 01:55

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon told CNBC on Thursday that he thinks the chances of a recession are steadily rising over the next two years.

"15 percent this year, 50 percent next year," Solomon said on "Squawk Box" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Solomon quickly followed his estimate with a caveat, saying he's "not good at predicting these things."

His firm's economists on Wednesday released a report saying the U.S. economy is less prone to recession than it has been in the past. Goldman Sachs thinks the current economy is better built to absorb the kind of shocks that would typically trigger negative growth.

"I wouldn't be tremendously surprised if this cycle ran longer than everyone expects," Solomon said. "Generally, we don't worry ourselves into a recession. There's really no precedent for that."

– CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.