Here's why Apple lags behind Samsung and Xiaomi in India

Share

Tech

Here's why Apple lags behind Samsung and Xiaomi in India

A man operates a Apple iPhone at a mobile phone store in in Mumbai, India.
Here's why Apple makes up only 1 percent of India's smartphone market share   

It's been over a decade since Apple began selling iPhones in India, but the company is still struggling to make a dent in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

According to data from research firm Counterpoint, Samsung and Xiaomi accounted for the majority of smartphone sales in India in the third quarter of 2018, garnering 22 percent and 27 percent of the smartphone market, respectively.

In contrast, Apple made up only about one percent of India's smartphone market share, trailing behind Chinese phone makers Vivo and Oppo.

Watch the video to learn why Apple is struggling to reach one of the fastest growing smartphone markets in the world.


more from Tech

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...