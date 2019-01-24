JP Morgan asset chief warns that CEOs are getting set to cancel spending over shutdown

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Chief Executive Mary Callahan Erdoes warned that U.S. CEO confidence will soon start to dip if the warring factions in Washington cannot resolve the latest government shutdown.

President Donald Trump and Congress are locked in a showdown over funding for Trump's proposed wall along the nation's southern border with Mexico. Trump has refused to sign any bill that doesn't include money for the barrier and the partial shutdown entered its 34th day Thursday.

Speaking on a CNBC-hosted panel at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Erdoes said the shutdown was currently costing the U.S. about $1.5 billion a week in gross domestic product (GDP). She added that CEOs would soon start to cancel investments that had already been postponed.

"A lot of these just get delayed. Some won't happen after a series of time and, for sure, CEO confidence of 'am I going to build that new plant or am I going to think about that capital expenditure,' those are going to start to weigh heavily on their minds," she said.