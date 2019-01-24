NATO: Russia's new missile lowers bar for the use of nuclear arms

The secretary general of NATO warned that a new missile from Russia not only breaks a treaty with the U.S. but also lowers the bar for the use of nuclear weapons.

In October, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will end its 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia, accusing Moscow of violating its terms by developing a missile that contravenes the agreement.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Jens Stoltenberg agreed:

"Russia is in violation of that treaty. They have developed and deployed new missiles which are mobile, hard to detect, have a short warning time and they are therefore reducing the threshold for the use of any nuclear weapons," he said.

The INF Treaty between the U.S. and Russia sought to eliminate nuclear and conventional missiles, as well as their launchers, with short ranges (310–620 miles) and intermediate ranges (620–3,420 miles).

Stoltenberg said NATO would do what it could to help preserve the INF treaty but his military commanders were already looking into the consequences of Russia's new weapon and how it would need to be opposed.

"This is really serious and we have to do this in a measured and responsible way." he said.

Russia has offered American counterparts a chance to inspect the missile, which is called the SSC-8 by NATO.