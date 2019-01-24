Starbucks shares jump on stronger-than-expected sales

Shares of Starbucks ticked up 1 percent after the company reported better-than-expected sales and earnings growth, with customers spending more on their lattes and Frappuccinos.

"We are particularly pleased with the sequential improvement in quarterly comparable store transactions in the U.S., underpinned by our digital initiatives and improved execution of our in-store experience," CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement. "With this solid start to the fiscal year, we are on track to deliver on our full-year commitments."

Starbucks said net income fell to $760.6 million, or 61 cents per share, from $2.25 billion, or $1.57 per share, from the previous year. The company said it earned 75 cents per share on a non-GAAP basis. After stripping out a 7-cent gain from income tax items, Starbucks earned 68 cents per share, topping analysts' estimates of 65 cents per share.

The coffee giant reported revenue of $6.63 billion, beating Refinitiv estimates of $6.49 billion for the quarter.

The company reported same-store sales growth overall of 4 percent for the quarter that ended Dec. 30. While the number of transactions in the U.S. remained flat, Starbucks reported same-store sales growth of 4 percent thanks to a 3 percent bump in the average check. Wall Street was expecting to see same-store sales increase by 3.2 percent.

The company also increased the number of rewards members to 16.3 million people, a year-over-year increase of 14 percent.

The company beat same-store sales estimates for China/Asia Pacific. Starbucks reported an increase of 3 percent in the region, with transactions growing by 1 percent. In China, in particular, the company saw transactions drop by 2 percent, while stores open at least a year increased sales by 1 percent.