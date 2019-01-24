The VW GTI fast, fun and comes with a 72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty for under $30,000

The Volkswagen GTI is arguably the most important hot hatchback on the market. The first generation of the souped-up Golf inspired an entire new segment of quick, practical cars at affordable prices. Decades later, it has to fight harder than ever to win buyers.
Despite being the perennial sales leader in its class, it's taking a large share of an increasingly small market. As crossovers take the lead in practicality, VW has to bet that some consumers will prioritize fun and driving excitement. We hope they do, as the GTI is a phenomenal car with a lot of personality at a reasonable price.