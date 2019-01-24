The VW GTI fast, fun and comes with a 72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty for under $30,000

To provide such a well-rounded experience at this price point, VW had to cut some costs. Look closely in the cabin of the GTI and you'll certainly see the evidence of this, as there are weird omissions. The display in the gauge cluster, for instance, is the same mono-color unit that's graced VW cabins since the dawn of time itself. Automatic climate control is strangely absent. The dash design, in general, is largely unchanged from the design of the last generation GTI.

In fact, while the interior is high quality and completely functional, it's not exactly exciting. Almost everything in the cabin is a shade of black and probably made of plastic. That's not something to be ashamed of at this price point, but we've seen more adventurous interior designs that don't cost more.

Finally, we can't ignore that the GTI doesn't ride as smoothly as your standard-issue family car. It isn't uncomfortable, but the firm ride can lead to harsh experiences on pothole-infested city streets. Not a dealbreaker, but something to consider if you spend a lot of time on bumpy roads in low-speed environments.