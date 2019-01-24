You can try chocolates with cannabis at Davos, if you know where to look

DAVOS, Switzerland — You probably wouldn't notice if you weren't really looking for it, but the World Economic Forum at Davos has at least one bar that's giving away small samples of cannabis.

A simple grey door and a single banner mark the establishment on Promenade, a short walk south of the iconic Belvedere Hotel. It has all the normal bar fare — several beers and other drinks are in the offing. But a closer inspection will reveal chocolates and small oil bottles on the counter. They're giving the samples away. And they contain cannabis.