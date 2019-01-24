When the market falls and people feel less wealthy, this stock gets hit hard

A tumbling market can hurt many stocks, but Sotheby's is one name that usually feels a lot of pain.
High-end auction sales rely highly on confidence of the high net worth consumer and their willingness to lavish. Any plunge in the stock market can make the rich more conscious of their spending, especially when it comes to luxury pieces auctioned at Sotheby's. In fact, Sotheby's stock performance has historically correlated highly with the S&P 500, according to Cowen's analyst Oliver Chen, who downgraded the iconic auction house to market perform from outperform, citing the December stock market tumble.