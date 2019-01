Top technician says this chip stock is about to break out 15 Hours Ago | 10:08

Jefferies noted that Intel is getting attacked on all sides, including by Nvidia in the data center market and AMD in PCs.

Some analysts like J.P. Morgan lowered their price targets, while Susquehanna went further saying, "In short, we are downgrading shares of Intel to neutral on DCG (datacenter group) deceleration, building competitive risks, narrowing process technology leadership, macro concerns, and what we believe is now fair value for a company potentially struggling to grow earnings in 2019.

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton also downgraded the stock as he recommended clients, "moving to the sidelines as we monitor data center spending for signs of a recovery."

Here's what some of the others think: