Tech

Apple shares rally, erasing the losses from the company's lowered guidance earlier this month

  • Shares topped $157.92 in midday trading, surpassing the stock's closing price on Jan. 2.
  • Apple's stock lost 10 percent the day after the company issued disappointing guidance.
  • The shares are still down 28 percent over the past three months.
Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures on stage during an Apple special event in San Francisco, California
Getty Images
Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures on stage during an Apple special event in San Francisco, California

Apple shares rose more than 3 percent on Friday, gaining enough ground to erase the losses that followed the company's lowered revenue guidance three weeks ago.

The stock traded as high as $158.13, topping the $157.92 closing price on Jan. 2. After the market's close that day, Apple said sales for its fiscal first quarter would likely fall short of expectations due to weaker-than-expected iPhone sales and headwinds in China.

Apple lost 10 percent of its market value the day after the announcement, marking the stock's steepest one-day drop since 2013.

Even with the recent bounce, it's been a particularly rough few months for Apple investors. The company, which became the first in the U.S. to reach a $1 trillion stock market value, has seen its shares drop 32 percent from its record high in October.

Apple reports first-quarter results next week.

WATCH: Tim Cook teases new Apple services to come in 2019

Tim Cook teases new Apple services: Our 'greatest contribution' will be 'about health'
Tim Cook teases new Apple services to come in 2019   

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAPL
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...