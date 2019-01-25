The 2019 Australian Open has already produced two major upsets: Earlier this week, Swiss superstar Roger Federer fell to Greek upstart Stefanos Tsitsipas in an ugly semi-final round.

In an arguably more shocking turn of events, Serena Williams's epic collapse against 7th seed Karolina Pliskova stunned the Open, and denied Williams a rematch against Naomi Osaka, who shocked the world last fall by beating the tennis great at the U.S. Open last year, and winning this year's Australian Open.

Upsets, however, are what make a Slam tournament interesting. In this Golden Age, upsets have been few and far between in men's tennis, which only makes them even more shocking. While the women's game has been more inconsistent, there has been one constant, and that's Williams. More than any other champion, her losses seem stunning and unexpected.

With that in mind, CNBC recently took a look at other instances in the last decade where a Grand Slam tournament resulted in a shocking upset, in no particular order.