US Treasury yields edge higher as trade talks rumble on

U.S. government debt prices slipped into the red on Friday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was in the black at around 2.729 percent at 4:35 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose, trading at 3.045 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

As another trading week draws to a close, jitters continue to reverberate across markets as concerns surrounding the U.S.-China trade talks resurface.

On Thursday, markets were rattled after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that trade negotiations with China were far from complete. "We would like to make a deal but it has to be a deal that will work for both parties," Ross told CNBC. "We're miles and miles from getting a resolution."

Ross' comments come as Washington and Beijing try to remedy their trade disputes, during a tariff cease-fire which is slated to finish at the start of March.

Another topic shaking up sentiment concerns the ongoing government shutdown. In the latest surrounding the subject, the Senate blocked bills on Thursday to fund the government.

A Republican-backed proposal and a measure supported by Democrats didn't acquire the 60 votes they needed to be cleared. The Democratic plan to reopen the government without funding for the president's border wall, received more votes in the GOP-held chamber.

While political turmoil is undoubtedly expected to rumble on, investors will be turning their attention to fresh economic data on Friday. At 8:30 a.m. ET, durable goods are slated to be announced, followed by new home sales at 10 a.m. ET.

No auctions are scheduled to take place by the U.S. Treasury on the final day of the trading week.