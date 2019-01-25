Meet the people hanging out on the outskirts of Davos

Take a walk with Rich Stromback and it's easy to feel like you're part of the Davos elite

Stromback is a venture capitalist who started attending the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland more than 10 years ago.

This year he will host more than 600 hours of events, sessions and parties attracting celebrities like Matt Damon, Wyclef Jean and Tony Blair. It's a guest list worthy of an official event, but it has no affiliation with the WEF.

"Those people are coming here because they can have meetings with maybe 50 potential clients, or investors, in the space of three days that would take them ten years to do outside of this," Stromback said.

WEF hosts 3,000 official participants including politicians, business leaders and academics - but it's no secret the real action happens outside of the conference. The population of Davos swells to 30,000 people during the week, meaning only a fraction of attendees hold official badges.

Dan Vahdat, co-founder and CEO of London-based health tech start-up Medopad, is in Davos for the week without a badge.

"It's about connections," he said. "Every panel, you can just watch it later, but connections you will build and the face-to-face can only happen if you're physically in the same place."

Davos itself is an invite-only event, and even those who secure an invite might not be able to afford the cost of admission. Most badges require a membership to the World Economic Forum, which costs somewhere between $60,000 and $600,000, plus an additional fee of more than $27,000 per person to get into the conference.