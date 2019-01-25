European stocks open higher despite US-China trade fears

Britain's FTSE 100 was 14 points higher at 6,838, Germany's DAX was 77 points higher at 11,198, and France's CAC was 23 points higher at 4,894, according to IG index data.

A big focus for investors this week has been the unresolved trade battle between Washington and Beijing. The two countries have been trying to find agreement over a 90-day tariffs truce, but talks appeared to hit a roadblock following a report that the Trump administration had cancelled a trade planning meeting with Chinese counterparts due to outstanding disagreements.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC on Thursday that the U.S. and China are "miles and miles" away from reaching agreement on their trade issues. The two countries are trying to meet a Mar. 1 deadline to reach a deal.

Ross' comments put pressure on U.S. equities on Thursday, with the major bourses closing mixed.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank held interest rates steady on Thursday, and President Mario Draghi sounded the alarm on risks surrounding the euro area. The central bank's chief warned on a "persistence of uncertainties related to geopolitical factors and the threat of protectionism, vulnerabilities in emerging markets and financial market volatility."

Draghi's comments sent the euro lower to a one-month low. However, the currency later broke off from that trend, rising 0.14 percent against the dollar at $1.1321.

In corporate news, Swedish telecommunications firm Ericsson released its earnings statement on Friday. The firm said that fourth-quarter sales rose 10 percent from the previous year. U.K. rival Vodafone is set to post its financials later today.

As for data, German Ifo Business Climate numbers will be released at 9 a.m. London time.