As the markets rally off of the ugly end to 2018, some of the most influential names in global business are exchanging ideas and sharing their concerns at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Despite the S&P 500 jumping 13 percent off the recent lows, some of these titans are beginning to see more and more cracks develop in the global economy, and those concerns — though not yet overwhelming — are starting to weigh a little more heavily on their minds.

Five experts weigh in on where the global economy stands: