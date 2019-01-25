A bankruptcy in the Philippines sparks concerns of Chinese firms taking over a former US naval base

In the Philippines, a major corporate bankruptcy has sparked national security concerns about whether a port near the disputed South China Sea could fall under Beijing's control.

Philippine officials are currently exploring ways to take over a shipyard located at a former U.S. naval base known as Subic Bay to prevent Chinese companies from buying the site.

Officials, including the defense secretary, have expressed concerns of a Chinese presence in the area, even if it's a commercial one. Those worries come against the backdrop of China's growing aggression in the South China Sea and Beijing previously seizing neighboring islands in the area that are claimed by Manila.

Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Philippines has been operating an industrial shipyard in Subic Bay for years. But the company, a shipbuilding unit of South Korean firm Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction, declared bankruptcy in January after defaulting on loans of over $400 million from Philippine banks. It is believed to be one of the largest corporate defaults in Philippine history and puts thousands of local jobs at risk.

Hanjin Philippines has asked the Manila government to help find investors willing to take over its shipyard operations and help its staff, according to the official Philippine News Agency. The company also has outstanding loans of $900 million from South Korean banks.