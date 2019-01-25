Groups that help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault were already straining to maintain resources as more women were emboldened to seek aid in the wake of the #MeToo era.

The partial government shutdown, which entered its 35th day Friday, is only heightening the stress on organizations that depend on funds from the federal government.

"We're already really taxed because of the need for services (after #MeToo)," said Jennifer Adams, executive director of RISE, a non-profit that provides resources for sexual assault and domestic violence victims in central California. "Two hundred people are currently on the waiting list for counseling services and our two shelters are consistently full."

RISE has a $2 million annual budget and over half of it comes from federal funding, she said.

Right now, RISE is managing its budget by cutting back on spending for things like travel, training and new furniture. So far, it has avoided crucial service cuts.

That could change if the shutdown goes past March 1, a possibility even some Trump administration officials are preparing for. Government funding for these agencies mostly comes from two Department of Justice divisions: the Office of Justice Programs and the Office on Violence Against Women. Both of them are only funded through February 28.

The DOJ press office did not respond to a request for comment. But a message directed inquiries to an online form which generated this response: "Due to the lapse in appropriations, messages submitted through this web form may not be returned until funding is restored."

In anticipation of potential funding shortfalls, some groups are cutting down to the bare minimum, said Cindy Southworth, executive vice president of the National Network to End Domestic Violence, an association that represents agencies across the country.

Even key programs, such as helping clients get temporary restraining orders or accompanying them to medical appointments, are on the chopping block, Southworth said.

For the 70,000 adults and children who receive shelter assistance on any given day, these cuts "may have a lasting impact on their lives," she added.