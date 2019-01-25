Trump associate Roger Stone arrested on 7 counts in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe

Roger Stone, a longtime political advisor to President Donald Trump, has been arrested in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into election interference in 2016.

Stone faces seven counts, including witness tampering, obstruction of justice, and making false statements.

The indictment alleges that Stone had been in contact with a top-ranking Trump campaign officials about efforts to leak damaging information about the campaign of Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton:

During the summer of 2016, STONE spoke to senior Trump Campaign officials about Organization 1 and information it might have had that would be damaging to the Clinton Campaign. STONE was contacted by senior Trump Campaign officials to inquire about future releases by Organization 1.

Organization 1 is widely considered to be Julian Assange's Wikileaks, which leaked thousands of Clinton campaign emails during the final month of the 2016 campaign.

The indictment also says that a senior official in the Trump campaign "was directed" to talk to Stone about potential future releases by Organization 1, following a release of stolen Democratic National Committee emails in July 2016:

After the July 22, 2016 release of stolen DNC emails by Organization 1, a senior Trump Campaign official was directed to contact STONE about any additional releases and what other damaging information Organization 1 had regarding the Clinton Campaign. STONE thereafter told the Trump Campaign about potential future releases of damaging material by Organization 1.

Stone, a veteran Republican operative who has described himself as a dirty trickster, will make an initial appearance at 11 a.m. ET at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The White House and lawyers for Stone did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Stone, who acted as an informal advisor to Trump's presidential campaign, has been under scrutiny for months but has maintained his innocence. He is one of the top subjects of the investigation into potential collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Stone is also a former business associate of Paul Manafort, who headed up Trump's campaign for several months in 2016. Manafort himself has been convicted of several federal crimes stemming from Mueller's investigation.

The special counsel is investigating potential links between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. Trump has repeatedly denied that he colluded or obstructed justice.

Stone had predicted that he could face charges in the probe. He said he did nothing wrong, but contended to The Guardian that Mueller "may frame me for some bogus charge in order to silence me or induce me to testify against the president."

Legal scrutiny of Stone, who as a young operative helped to boost President Richard Nixon's re-election bid, appeared to focus on what he knew about the leak of Democratic emails during the 2016 campaign.

Read the full indictment here: