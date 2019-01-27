"I was obsessively looking for sources and people to talk to, to bring the hacker mindset to the data security problem," she told CNBC in an exclusive interview. "I wanted to find those answers so that the detection system [for influence campaigns] could be improved."

What she found were people with a diverse set of experiences and opinions. But most of them eventually grew concerned with what they were doing.

In some cases, the workers — who were promised anonymity — had taken what they thought was a legitimate job that then changed into something more sinister.

In one case, a worker took a position helping manage the social media campaign of a local political candidate. After that candidate won, the individual stayed on staff, and soon saw their job description change.

"They realized their day-to-day was now harassing journalists and circulating race threats to opponents," she said. "The feeling was 'oh my God, I woke up into a job that I hadn't really signed up for.'"

Some had different motivations for sharing their stories. One "somewhat notorious hacker who is now in jail," sought to "redeem himself, and be sure he was using his skillset for good."

Some troll farm workers didn't hail from Russia, but other locations, including India, Ecuador and Mexico. Some of them also worked on social media campaigns for legitimate corporate clients while simultaneously attempting to influence the election.

She learned that the trolls typically researched American life so they could more effectively pose as U.S. citizens online. One key trick was to watch American TV shows like House of Cards, she said.

François also obtained documents that essentially described the business model of a social media misinformation campaign.

The troll farm operation was "not unlike a very top-down, controlled social media strategy" of a large company, she said. "The idea is to mimic the diversity of a crowd of people who go onto social media. The manuals and guidelines they would receive — they would say, 'today on this topic, you are going to post the following rebuttals and use the following codes in your comments.'"

But mimicking a genuine, organic social movement is more challenging when researchers look at the broader, full scope of data, François said. So the lessons from this research campaign are likely to help identify fake, foreign-influenced social campaigns in the future.