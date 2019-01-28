Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Cramer's lightning round: CVS is 'one of the absolute cheapest stocks' in the market

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

CVS Health Corp.: "Here's what I've been telling club members of ActionAlertsPlus.com, which follows along with my charitable trust: I think CVS is one of the absolute cheapest stocks, now that it's bought Aetna, in the country, and [CEO] Larry Merlo should come on air and tell us about it."

Neogenomics Inc.: "Cancer genetics is a very, very big, great, speculative area. We saw that from Loxo Oncology when [Eli] Lilly bought that company. I am not going to say that you can't speculate on that. I am brazen."

Vicor Corp.: "No. Power systems I regard as a commodity. I've looked at the company over and over again. I'm going to say don't buy."

WD-40 Co.: "I've always liked that and I've always liked RPM. These are companies that [you see] when you stroll the aisles of Home Depot. What is there not to like? I embrace it."

T. Rowe Price Group: "A lot of people have turned a lot on all of these stocks that have to do with equities, picking equities. This yields 3 percent. It's a very well-run company. I'm not going to tell you to go away from it. I'm going to tell you to go toward it."

The Clorox Co.: "You are paying a high multiple for Clorox. One of my themes this week and last week was the high multiple you're paying for safety. I like Clorox. I regard it as the best of the consumer packaged goods. But always remember it is an expensive stock, and I'd prefer to get it at maybe a 3 percent yield instead of 2.6. But [CEO] Benno Dorer is doing terrific."

