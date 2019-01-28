Mad or miraculous: As the euro turns 20, has monetary union been a good thing?

In late 2014, the ECB embarked on a series of bond-buying programs that morphed into a fully-fledged "quantitative easing" asset purchase program that has only just been wound down in December 2018. The idea of QE was to boost money supply in the euro zone, bank lending and consumer spending. At the end of QE, the ECB has accumulated over 2 trillion euros worth of assets.

While QE helped the region to recover from crisis (to what extent is debatable), the region's economic turmoil made it clear that more institutional reforms and more integration were needed in order to prevent — or contain — any future financial shocks.

Replacing earlier funding programs and changing the way bailouts would be handled, the European Stability Mechanism was created to cover any future lending to euro members in financial difficulty and was used in 2012 and 2013 for Spain and Cyprus' bank recapitalization programs.

In order to prevent future financial crises — or at least to see them coming — and to prevent a so-called "doom loop" between governments and European banks (a loop of mutual reliance and fragility), a banking union was also initiated in 2012 so that European banks would be subject to more supervision and rules from the ECB.

Along with this 'Single Supervisory Mechanism' there is a second pillar of the banking union, the 'Single Resolution Mechanism' (SRM). This contains a fund (a 'Single Resolution Fund'), financed by contributions from the banking sector, that was created to resolve failing banks in the region, and to shore up the whole financial system.

The process is not yet finished, however.

"We've seen the creation of a banking union with common (banking) supervision and a resolution fund (the Single Resolution Fund), but there is still no European deposit insurance scheme in place," UBS' Huefner said.

Many analysts argue that the euro zone needs to become a fiscal union — a centralized approach to revenue collection and expenditure which would entail a shared budget, fiscal discipline and shared debt — as well as monetary union, in order to survive. Those in favor of fiscal union argue that it would promote more stability and equality in the region, and that without it the euro zone remains vulnerable to economic shocks and imbalances. Critics say it cedes more sovereignty to the euro zone and takes away governments' ability to set country-specific spending and borrowing levels.