How streaming has changed the definition of a hit movie or TV show



The game has changed. Not so long ago, a movie was valuable if it had a big showing at the box office, though there was the occasional film that did big rental business but didn't do much in theaters. (For more on that, see the entire careers of Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen after Full House.) For TV, it was much of the same: A show is big if it gets people to watch commercials or buy cable.

Now, major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon are creating award-winning movies and shows while garnering millions of views across multiple outlets.

So, what exactly does a modern day hit now look like?

Jon Fortt sits down with former Netflix executive Andrew Yeatman, movie producer Uri Singer, Forbes' film critic Scott Mendelson and CNBC's Julia Boorstin.