Global treaty needed to tackle obesity, researchers say

Obesity should be tackled using a global treaty that shuts "Big Food" out of policy decisions, medical researchers said on Sunday.

In a report published in "The Lancet" medical journal, the Lancet Commission on Obesity – comprised of 26 researchers from 14 countries – said there had been inadequate political leadership when it came to addressing the obesity crisis.

The commission accused "Big Food" of intimidating politicians, as well as using their commercial influence and "privileged access to decision makers," to prevent policies from being implemented.

To offset industry opposition, it called for a global treaty to be established to create effective policies for tackling obesity. The commission suggested following the example of the WHO's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which explicitly excluded the tobacco industry from being involved in policy development.

Member states of such a treaty should "translate the principles and guidelines into national laws to protect their populations from practices that undermine healthy food environments," the report said. It noted that measures such as warning labels on food and restricting advertising to children could help reduce obesity rates.

"Although food clearly differs from tobacco because it is necessary to support human life, unhealthy food and beverages are not," said William Dietz, co-chair of the commission, in a press release on Sunday.

"The similarities with Big Tobacco lie in the damage they induce and the behaviours of the corporations that profit from them. A Framework Convention on Food Systems would help empower individual nations against vested commercial interests, redirect the vast subsidies that currently benefit unhealthy industries, and provide full transparency."