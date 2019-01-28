How to invest even when you don't know the first thing about investing 1 Hour Ago | 02:02

You don't have to be older, rich or Warren Buffett for that matter, to invest.

Most common investing questions have pretty easy answers — and you're not the only one who needs them.

One post on Reddit read, "I've always heard it takes money to make money, and I've been doing some reading on investing and it just seems like there are countless facets and directions. So where would I start?"

It's like cooking. It takes time and experience to turn out a dinner with several courses and a sumptuous dessert. Start with one side dish and work your way up.