Natural gas tumbles on warmer February forecast, after brutal cold snap

Natural gas prices fell sharply Monday, as weather forecasts for February show more normal and even warmer-than-normal temperatures for parts of the U.S., following a brutal cold snap this week.

Natural gas futures for February fell 7.2 percent to $2.95 per million British thermal units.

"The forecast tuned a little milder for next week, and they took the bottom out of the market again. The storage picture has been altered a bit, and there really are no worries. If February doesn't turn out to be the coldest month of winter, justifying a plus $3 price is hard for the market," said Gene McGillian, manager market research at Tradition Energy.