Treasury yields lower as Trump signals skepticism on border wall deal

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday morning as investors tracked the end of the longest government shutdown in history.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.7458 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.0500 percent.

President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Sunday that another government shutdown is "certainly an option," expressing skepticism that Congress would reach a deal to fund the border wall he has requested. His comments followed a bill on Friday to end the 35-day shutdown — the longest in history.