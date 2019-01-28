US files criminal charges in two Huawei cases, seeks extradition of CFO Meng Wanzhou

The U.S. Eastern District office alleges Meng, the company and a Hong Kong-based subsidiary called Skycom Technologies committed wire fraud, obstructed justice, conspired to launder money and violated the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) by doing business with sanctioned Iran.

Huawei and Meng allegedly committed fraud by lying to banks, misrepresenting their relationship with Skycom and whether they were improperly transferring U.S. technology assets and money between Iran and the company. It is illegal for banks to knowingly allow financial transfers that involve countries sanctioned under IEEPA.

"Had the [banks] known about Huawei's repeated violations of the [Iran sanctions] they would have reevaluated their banking relationshipos with Huawei, including the provision of U.S.-dollar and Euro clearing service to Huawei," the indictment reads.

The document also gives clues as to why Meng herself was arrested in Canada, and how the U.S. will position its request for her extradition from Vancouver. The allegations say Meng traveled through New York's JFK airport in early 2014, "several months" after meeting with an executive from one of the banks.

She allegedly had on one of her electronic devices a text message of "suggested talking points," according to the Justice Department, which read in part: "The core of the suggested talking points regarding Iran/Skycom: Huawei's operation in Iran comports with the laws, regulations and sanctions as required by the United Nations, the United States and the European Union."

That financial institution later decided to sever its relationship with Huawei over its possible Iranian relationships through Skycom. The company also then went on to misrepresent the reasons for that bank ending the relationship, according to the indictment.