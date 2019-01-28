Cybersecurity

US files criminal charges in two Huawei cases, seeks extradition of CFO Meng Wanzhou

  • The U.S. Justice Department filed paperwork to formally request extradition of Huawei's CFO from Canada.
  • The arrest of Meng Wanzhou Dec. 1 in Vancouver has caused a two-month-long series of tense exchanges between China and Canada over the possibility that she could be transferred to the U.S.
  • China has strongly opposed both the arrest and the prospect of extradition.
  • The Justice Department also alleged Huawei stole trade secrets related to a phone-testing robot from T-Mobile.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed criminal charges Monday for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China tech giant Huawei and the daughter of its founder and president Ren Zhengfei.

The Justice Department also announced charges Monday against Huawei for allegedly stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile. The charges stem from a civil trade secrets lawsuit filed by T-Mobile in 2014 over a robot called "Tappy," which was used in testing smartphones.

Huawei could not be immediately reached for comment.

FBI, DHS and Commerce officials announced the two actions on Monday, saying the allegations go back more than a decade. "Huawei and its senior executives repeatedly refused to respect U.S. law," said FBI Director Christopher Wray, in Monday's press conference. "Huawei ... systematically sought to steal valuable trade secrets."

Alleged fraud involving Meng Wanzhou

The U.S. Eastern District office alleges Meng, the company and a Hong Kong-based subsidiary called Skycom Technologies committed wire fraud, obstructed justice, conspired to launder money and violated the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) by doing business with sanctioned Iran.

Huawei and Meng allegedly committed fraud by lying to banks, misrepresenting their relationship with Skycom and whether they were improperly transferring U.S. technology assets and money between Iran and the company. It is illegal for banks to knowingly allow financial transfers that involve countries sanctioned under IEEPA.

"Had the [banks] known about Huawei's repeated violations of the [Iran sanctions] they would have reevaluated their banking relationshipos with Huawei, including the provision of U.S.-dollar and Euro clearing service to Huawei," the indictment reads.

The document also gives clues as to why Meng herself was arrested in Canada, and how the U.S. will position its request for her extradition from Vancouver. The allegations say Meng traveled through New York's JFK airport in early 2014, "several months" after meeting with an executive from one of the banks.

She allegedly had on one of her electronic devices a text message of "suggested talking points," according to the Justice Department, which read in part: "The core of the suggested talking points regarding Iran/Skycom: Huawei's operation in Iran comports with the laws, regulations and sanctions as required by the United Nations, the United States and the European Union."

That financial institution later decided to sever its relationship with Huawei over its possible Iranian relationships through Skycom. The company also then went on to misrepresent the reasons for that bank ending the relationship, according to the indictment.

Alleged theft from T-Mobile

According to the Huawei indictment involving T-Mobile, Huawei allegedly used its supplier relationship with the mobile phone carrier to steal information, and even parts, from a robot that tested the sensitivity of cell phones.

The T-Mobile allegations say the trade secrets theft involved a top-down effort to gain knowledge of the robot, starting with a 2012 conference call in which a Huawei China engineer queried U.S.-based Huawei employees extensively about the robot, how it worked and requested they take photos of it from different angles and obtain serial numbers.

In its previous civil case against Huawei for the alleged thefts, Huawei said the robot was "common knowledge" and that it didn't steal T-Mobile's trade secrets.

 

Check back for further details on this developing story.

