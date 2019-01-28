US files criminal charges in two Huawei cases, seeks extradition of CFO Meng Wanzhou

The U.S. Department of Justice filed criminal charges Monday for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China tech giant Huawei and the daughter of its founder and president Ren Zhengfei.

The Justice Department also announced charges Monday against Huawei for allegedly stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile. The charges stem from a civil trade secrets lawsuit filed by T-Mobile in 2014 over a robot called "Tappy," which was used in testing smartphones.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker confirmed during a press conference that the Justice Department is seeking the extradition of Meng Wanzhou from Canada.

"We plan to file our formal extradition request and all the necessary documentation under the extradition treaty in the appropriate time frame," Whitaker said. There is a January 30 deadline for the request to be submitted.

Huawei could not be immediately reached for comment.

FBI, DHS and Commerce officials announced the two actions on Monday, saying the allegations go back more than a decade. "Huawei and its senior executives repeatedly refused to respect U.S. law," said FBI Director Christopher Wray, in Monday's press conference. "Huawei ... systematically sought to steal valuable trade secrets."