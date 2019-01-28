Venezuela crisis could trap US into 'Cold War' style posture, says economist

Venezuela's instability risks plunging the world back into a Cold War-style political stalemate, according to a top economist at Deutsche Bank.

The Latin American country has been suffering an economic and societal collapse, brought on by skyrocketing hyperinflation, shortages of food and medicines, as well as looting and violence. It is estimated by the United Nations (UN) that 5,000 Venezuelans are leaving the country each day.

Washington has called for the removal of current president Nicolas Maduro and has backed the current opposition leader, Juan Guaido, who has declared himself interim president. In an apparent suggestion of U.S. military action, President Trump has said "all options are on the table."

The U.S. government position has been backed by a number of major western nations who have said they would recognize Guaido's claim as the new leader if Maduro refused to hold fresh elections.

China, which has made large investments in the country, has said it "opposes foreign forces from interfering" while Russia, another country with strong Venezuelan connections, said Guaido's assertion of power was a violation of international law.