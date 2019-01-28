[The stream is slated to start at 7 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz will be interviewed by CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin on Monday, one day after the business leader upset Democrats by saying that he is seriously considering an independent bid for the presidency.

The interview, hosted at a Barnes & Noble in lower Manhattan, comes the same day that Schultz's newest book was released to the public.

Schultz is under fire from Democrats who worry that Schultz's entrance into the race could bolster President Donald Trump's re-election odds. Independent candidates for president rarely muster much national support, but third parties have siphoned off enough votes to impact the vote shares of the major candidates.

Among those concerned about Schultz's intentions are top Democratic donors in New York, who told CNBC on Monday that the run was likely to hurt other members of the party and had the potential to damage the Starbucks brand.

The president appears to be goading Schultz. Trump, in a tweet Monday morning, responded to Schultz's weekend comments by accusing the businessman of not having the "guts" to run for president.