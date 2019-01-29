Here's how 70,000 Apple store staff start every single day

It's a problem for every large company: how to manage mass communication to thousands of employees, especially if those people represent the business in stores around the world.
As you might expect, Apple is aiming to solve that problem with an app — two, in fact. It has 70,000 employees in 506 stores internationally and they all start their day with an app called Hello, where they are briefed on the most important "need to knows" of the day, according to Apple's Senior Vice President of Retail Angela Ahrendts, in an interview with Vogue Business on Tuesday.
They also use Loop, an internal social network where they can learn from their co-workers. "Someone might be selling more phones than anybody else and we ask them to share that on a 20-second video on Loop," Ahrendts told Vogue Business.
"We use auto-translate and everybody in the world can see what Tom in Regent Street (in London) is doing. It's a huge unlock, just getting all the stores to talk to one another," she said.