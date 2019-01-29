A new government report calls China the top cyber-espionage threat to government agencies and U.S. businesses, and warns that the country has "the ability to launch cyber attacks that cause localized, temporary disruptive effects on critical infrastructure — such as disruption of a natural gas pipeline — for days to weeks in the United States."

A day after two landmark indictments against against China's Huawei, the Senate heard from leaders from the CIA, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, NSA and FBI on the increasing threats from China, as well as new cyber threats posed by Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Legislators also discussed actions beyond the criminal cases like those brought against Huawei, including legislation meant to combat cyber espionage and other threats. Huawei and China responded to the Justice Department's allegations early Tuesday morning, questioning the allegations and saying they have tried to cooperate with authorities in the U.S. with little response.

The hearing gave new insight into the scope of the worst global cyber threats, and some insight into action legislators and intelligence officials might take to prevent it.