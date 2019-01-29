Ride-hailing giant Grab says users can soon stream videos on its app

Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab said Tuesday users will soon be able to stream movies and TV shows on its app as a result of a partnership with regional video streaming start-up Hooq.

The companies said they will offer over 10,000 hours of content from an extensive library of Hollywood films, popular local dramas and free-to-air channels from Hooq. Grab users would also get a three-month trial with the service, which will first be available in Singapore and Indonesia by the end of March, the companies said.

Tuesday's move is in line with Grab's aim to become what it calls an "everyday super app," according to Hidayat Liu, group head of strategy at Grab.

"Among our customers ... video is the most important form of engagement for them. We're looking at the subscription-based video on demand, (which) actually is poised to grow three to four times over the coming few years," Liu told CNBC in an interview. "Based on that, we've looked at the priority of services we bring on board."

While Grab started out with ride-hailing, the start-up has over time introduced auxiliary services including food and grocery delivery, mobile payment, and micro-lending to the unbanked or underbanked in Southeast Asia. The idea of bundling multiple services inside a single app stems from the fact that users tend to use only a handful of applications everyday, even if they might have hundreds of apps downloaded onto their smartphones.

Liu cited Indonesia as an example.

"We see people tend to rely on opening two, three apps maximum per day," he said. "If you're not part of these top two or three apps, soon enough it becomes infrequently engaged."