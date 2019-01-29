Skateboard deck collection sells for a record $800,000

A collection of skateboard decks sold at Sotheby's Friday to a Vancouver collector for $800,000.

Sotheby's announced Friday morning that a young Vancouver collector, named Carson Guo, bought the set of 248 skate decks made by Supreme. The collection included all of the decks produced by Supreme between 1998 and 2018. It is the highest price ever paid for a skate-deck collection at auction.

The sale price averaged more than $3,200 per skate deck, though some of the decks were worth far more than others.