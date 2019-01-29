Stocks making moves midday: PulteGroup, 3M, Harley-Davidson & more

These are the companies making headlines in the middle of Tuesday trading:

PulteGroup — Shares of the homebuilder dropped more than 2 percent after the company reported its biggest decline in orders since 2013. PulteGroup said orders fell 11.2 percent in 2018 compared to the previous year. The decline pushed the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) down 0.7 percent.

Pfizer – The drugmaker beat estimates by a penny a share, with adjusted fourth-quarter profit of 64 cents per share. Revenue also beat Street forecasts, however Pfizer's 2019 earnings outlook came in short of consensus. The company is expecting a hit from the loss of patent protection on its Lyrica pain treatment.

3M – Shares climbed 3 percent in trading after the consumer goods manufacturer reported solid fourth-quarter earnings of $2.31 a share, just above Wall Street expectations. Revenue also came in as expected, while 3M lowered its previous guidance for 2019 earnings due to "the current external environment," the company said.

Xerox – Xerox shares jumped about 10 percent after the company posted better-than-expected earnings guidance for 2019. Xerox said it expects adjusted 2019 earnings per share to range between $3.70 and $3.80.

Harley-Davidson – The motorcyle maker posted fourth-quarter earnings per share of 17 cents, well below an estimate of 28 cents. Harley-Davidson shares dropped 7 percent on the news.

GameStop – GameStop shares plummeted 27.6 percent after the video-game retailer announced it has abandoned plans to pursue a sale. The stock was on pace to record its biggest one-day decline since Dec. 19, 2002, when it plunged 30 percent.

Sanmina — The electronics manufacturing services company posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue, sending its shares up more than 17 percent midday. CEO Michael Clarke also said "our customer base and pipeline remain solid" moving forward.

Square — Shares of the payments company stumbled after Raymond James downgraded the stock to "underperform," citing a lack of growth opportunities and its move into banking. Raymond James' new fair value price is roughly 30 percent below where the stock closed on Monday.

Harris – is up more than 8 percent after the tech company posted stronger-than-expected earnings on Tuesday, while raising guidance for fiscal 2019. Harris reported fiscal 2019 second quarter revenue of $1.7 billion, up 9 percent compared with the prior year.

L3 Technologies – Shares surged more than 7 percent after the company Tuesday reported earnings that topped expectations. L3's $3.10 earnings per share in the fourth quarter beat the Street's estimates of $2.71, according to FactSet.

Corning — The smartphone screen maker rose more than 10 percent and was headed for its best day since July 25. The stock rose after Corning reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue.

– CNBC's Yun Li , Fred Imbert and Kate Rooney contributed to this report.