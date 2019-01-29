Paying for college: What you need to know 2:39 PM ET Fri, 12 Oct 2018 | 03:07

When it comes to college affordability, most families are wary of pricey private schools. That is a mistake.

Yes, annual tuition plus room and board at four-year, private universities is much higher — $48,510, on average — compared to public institutions — at just $21,370 — in the current academic year, according to the College Board.

However, about two-thirds of all full-time students receive aid, which can bring the sticker price significantly down.

Your net price is a college's tuition and fees minus grants, scholarships and education tax benefits, according to the College Board.

To that end, The Princeton Review ranked colleges by how much financial aid is awarded and how satisfied students are with their packages. The report is based on data collected from fall 2017 through summer 2018.

The top schools for financial aid are all private and have sky-high sticker prices, yet their very generous aid packages make them surprisingly affordable.

"Don't make the tragic mistake of crossing an expensive school off your list of consideration," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief and author of "The Best Value Colleges."

When it comes to offering aid, private schools typically have more money to spend, he added. In fact, "these schools become even more affordable than your home state university."

Here are the colleges that made The Princeton Review's top 10: