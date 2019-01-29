Trump friend and advisor Roger Stone pleads not guilty in Mueller case

President Donald Trump's longtime friend and advisor Roger Stone pleaded not guilty Tuesday to criminal charges related to his alleged attempt to hide his efforts to have WikiLeaks release information stolen from Democrats by Russian agents during the 2016 presidential campaign.



Defense lawyer Robert Buschel entered the plea on Stone's behalf during an arraignment in U.S. District Court in Washington.

The hearing lasted just 13 minutes, and the normally verbose and brash Stone did not make any comment to reporters when he entered or left the courthouse.

He did flash a double-handed victory sign, emulating his political hero Richard Nixon, to a crowd of people just before hopping into a car and leaving.

Stone was arrested Friday during a predawn FBI raid on his home in Florida. The charges were part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Stone, a 66-year-old self-described political dirty trickster and longtime Republican operative, is charged with five counts of making false statements, one count of obstructing a congressional proceeding and one count of witness tampering.