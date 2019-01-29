Politics

Trump friend and advisor Roger Stone pleads not guilty in Mueller case

  • Roger Stone is arraigned in federal court in Washington on charges lodged by special counsel Robert Mueller.
  • A longtime friend of President Trump, Stone is accused of making false statements to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a congressional proceeding.
  • An indictment says Stone lied to Congress about efforts to have WikiLeaks release material stolen from Democrats by Russian agents during the 2016 election in an effort to damage the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.
President Donald Trump's longtime friend and advisor Roger Stone pleaded not guilty Tuesday to criminal charges related to his alleged attempt to hide his efforts to have WikiLeaks release information stolen from Democrats by Russian agents during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Defense lawyer Robert Buschel entered the plea on Stone's behalf during an arraignment in U.S. District Court in Washington.

The hearing lasted just 13 minutes, and the normally verbose and brash Stone did not make any comment to reporters when he entered or left the courthouse.

He did flash a double-handed victory sign, emulating his political hero Richard Nixon, to a crowd of people just before hopping into a car and leaving.

Stone was arrested Friday during a predawn FBI raid on his home in Florida. The charges were part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Stone, a 66-year-old self-described political dirty trickster and longtime Republican operative, is charged with five counts of making false statements, one count of obstructing a congressional proceeding and one count of witness tampering.

Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives at the Prettyman United States Courthouse before facing charges from Special Counsel Robert Mueller that he lied to Congress and engaged in witness tampering January 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. A self-described 'political dirty-trickster,' Stone said he has been falsely accused and will plead 'not guilty.'
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives at the Prettyman United States Courthouse before facing charges from Special Counsel Robert Mueller that he lied to Congress and engaged in witness tampering January 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. A self-described 'political dirty-trickster,' Stone said he has been falsely accused and will plead 'not guilty.'

Magistrate Judge Deborah Robinson scheduled a status hearing for Friday afternoon in the case. Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who will preside over Stone's case, will conduct that hearing. A prosecutor in Mueller's office said the case will be prosecuted by the special counsel's team and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

Robinson allowed Stone to remain free on a $250,000 signature bond that was set at his first court appearance on Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The judge stressed that Stone should have no contact with witnesses in the case. She also continued an order restricting his travel to between Florida and his future court appearances in Washington and to the New York City area.

In a barely audible voice, Stone said, "Yes, your honor," when Robinson reminded him of his release conditions.

During the hearing, a crowd outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse held signs with messages that included, "Free Stone Fire Mueller," "We Stand with Stone," "Lock him Up," and "Dirty Traitor."

One person waved a Russian flag, and another played the Russian national anthem.

Mueller accuses Stone of lying to Congress about his alleged efforts to have WikiLeaks disseminate Democratic National Committee communications that were hacked hacked by Russian agents.

The indictment alleges Stone was was in contact with top-ranking Trump campaign officials about efforts to leak damaging information about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton right before Election Day.

It also says a senior official in the Trump campaign "was directed" to talk with Stone about potential future releases by WikiLeaks.

