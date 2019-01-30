Watch Bridgewater's co-CEO Murray on corporate culture driving investment success

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Eileen Murray, co-chief executive officer of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, will talk about the importance of corporate culture in driving investment success. She is appearing Wednesday at the Context Summits Miami, organized by Context Capital Partners, and her appearance is to be moderated by Gregg Sommer, the North American director of Mercer Sentinel Group.

Bridgewater, with $125 billion under management, is known for its unique culture. Founder Ray Dalio has described it in a recent Ted Talk as a place where "radical transparency" and algorithmic group decision making create an ideal meritocracy.