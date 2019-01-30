Cramer's lightning round: Ford Motor has become a 'show-me' story   

Ford Motor Co.: "They better get it better, because oh, boy, has it been nasty. They're promising me a better 2019. This is what I call a show-me stock."

First Majestic Silver Corp.: "Silver's trading up with gold. I prefer gold. My recommendation is to buy Barrick, not this one, but silver's going higher."

PepsiCo, Inc.: "You want to own PepsiCo. They're doing terrific. [Former CEO] Indra Nooyi gave them a good book of business. It's going to go higher."

Horizon Pharma PLC: "I don't like specialty pharma. I've got enough problems with big pharma; I don't need specialty pharma. Sorry, I'm going against that one."

Teladoc Health Inc.: "Oh, man, I like Teladoc. They have the mojo. They're doing what's right to help the health-care system. I say buy."

Campbell Soup Co.: "Campbell is low-risk, low-reward, frankly, because I don't think it's worth as much as it used to [be]. They've really denigrated the franchise and hurt the balance sheet."