Dimon says he's willing to pay higher taxes, but government spending needs to be more effective

Statement from J.P. Morgan Chase's Jamie Dimon:

"I believe that individuals earning the most can afford to pay more, and I have no problem paying higher taxes to address some of the fundamental challenges and inequities in our society. However, we need to ensure that our tax dollars are going where they can be most effective — like expanding the earned income tax credit and other programs that support the people and communities who really need it. I've also argued for fair and competitive corporate taxes in the U.S. so that America will be the best place in the world to invest and create jobs."

