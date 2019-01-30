Elon Musk says the Tesla Model X is the 'Faberge egg of cars'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the company's Model X luxury utility vehicle a "work of art" that he likened to the "Faberge egg of cars."

"It's an incredible vehicle and probably nothing like it will ever be made again and maybe it shouldn't," Musk told analysts after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday. "But it is a work of art. It's a special work of art."

The Tesla CEO said the planned Model Y crossover has been designed to share the same platform and most of the parts of the Model X.

The famed Faberge egg is a jeweled egg created by the House of Faberge in St. Petersburg, Russia from 1885 to 1917, first designed for Tsar Alexander III as a gift for his wife, the Empress Maria Feodorovna.

Auto website Jalopnik also seems to be smitten with the Model X, listing it naming among its favorite future classic cars in 2017.

"Look at the X. It's a giant space egg that dances and has flappy wings. No way this is not a collectible, whether or not Musk goes to Mars," Jalopnik said.