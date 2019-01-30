European markets mixed ahead of US-China trade talks; Shares of Atos jump 7%

The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 index was little changed from the previous session during morning deals, with sectors and major bourses pointing in opposite directions.

Europe's personal and household goods sector led the gains on Wednesday morning, up more than 1.5 percent amid earnings news. France's LVMH was the top sectoral performer after the Paris-listed stock reported strong annual results in the final three months of 2018. Shares of the company jumped 6 percent.

Looking at individual stocks, Switzerland's Lonza Group slumped toward the bottom of the European benchmark during morning deals. It comes after the drug ingredients maker announced CEO Richard Ridinger would retire in March. Shares of the firm were down nearly 6 percent on the news.

Meanwhile, French IT services company Atos surged toward the top of the index, after announcing plans to give investors a special payout in the form of 23.4 percent of shares in its listed payments subsidiary Worldline SA. Shares of the Paris-listed stock rose more than 7 percent.

On the data front, economic sentiment in the euro zone fell for the seventh consecutive month in January, slipping to a two-year low. Official data published by the European Commission on Wednesday showed economic sentiment in the bloc slipped to 106.2 points in January, down from 107.4 in December.