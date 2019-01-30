Industrials lead January's rebound. Here are the stocks that might continue the trend

Most major market sectors are still in negative territory compared to a year ago.

Nonetheless, they are all on track to close out January in positive territory.

The Industrials sector has led the pack, on pace to end around 10% higher.

It would be the best monthly performance since October of 2011.

Since 2000, similar gains have occurred 14 other times.

During the month following those occurrences, certain stocks in the sector have continued to outperform.

Norfolk Southern has been the best performer averaging more than 7% in gains.

Equifax and Southwest Airlines also have averaged significant gains, both trading positively 86% of the time.

The sector's ETF - XLI - moves 1.54% higher on average, trading positively 57% of the time.