What next for Venezuela? Everything you need to know about the country with two presidents

Venezuela is embroiled in a fast-moving political meltdown.

It comes after opposition leader Juan Guaido stood in the streets of the capital city last week and declared himself as the country's "acting president."

Alongside several other countries, the U.S. immediately recognized Guaido as the Latin American country's rightful interim leader, ramping up the pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

It has thrust the oil-rich, but cash-poor, country into uncharted territory — with political tensions approaching boiling point ahead of two nationwide anti-government protests this week.

So, what happened exactly? Why is this political crisis unique? And where do we go from here?