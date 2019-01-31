Tech

Apple and Facebook make peace so Facebook employees can start using internal iOS apps again

  • Apple and Facebook put an end to a short-lived squabble on Thursday when the iPhone maker restored a key developer certificate for the social media company.
  • Apple had revoked the certificate on Tuesday night, significantly hampering Facebook's ability to to test new features and products before they are released to Apple users.
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to testify following a break during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee joint hearing about Facebook on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
"We have had our Enterprise Certification, which enables our internal employee applications, restored. We are in the process of getting our internal apps up and running," a Facebook spokesman told CNBC in a statement. "To be clear, this didn't have an impact on our consumer-facing services."

Apple had revoked Facebook's certificate on Tuesday after TechCrunch reported that the social media company had used the certificate for an app that collected data on the smartphone usage of opted-in users. Apple said that use was in breech of the companies' agreements. Later, Apple revoked Google's enterprise certificate for similar reasons.

The certificate revocation prevented internal Facebook apps from working. Those included apps used by employees to test new features as well as use internal company services.

