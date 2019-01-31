China and US discussing possible Trump-Xi meeting in late February, just before trade deal deadline

U.S. and Chinese officials are discussing a potential meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to take place in late February, two sources told CNBC.

The meeting would take place after a summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and just before the March 2 deadline for a U.S.-China trade deal. However, allies like Japan and South Korea worried about back-to-back meetings with nondemocratic leaders and would want to be briefed afterward.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment about a possible summit meeting.

U.S. and China officials are meeting in Washington, trying to strike the trade deal to avert a new round of tariffs. Trump is scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday.

Trump tweeted on Thursday the meetings in Washington are going well, adding: "China's representatives and I are trying to do a complete deal, leaving NOTHING unresolved on the table." However, he noted that a deal will not be struck until he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The two countries slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods last year, sending ripples through financial markets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.