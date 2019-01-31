China says its manufacturing activity contracted in January in line with expectations

China said on Thursday its manufacturing activity contracted in January — another sign that the world's second-largest economy is slowing down amid domestic headwinds and the ongoing trade dispute with the U.S.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for January was 49.5, according to the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics. That's higher than the 49.4 reported in previous month, and the 49.3 expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The PMI — a widely watched indicator — is a survey of businesses in a specific industry about the operating environment. A reading above 50 signals expansion in the sector, while one below 50 represents contraction. China's January PMI marked the second consecutive month of deterioration in the country's manufacturing activity.

"The PMI data come on the heels of GDP numbers confirming a deepening of China's slowdown at the end of 2018, which has raised worries over the depth of its economic malaise and fueled speculation as to whether Beijing will further step up its recent policy stimulus measures," economists at IHS Markit wrote in a report last week previewing Thursday's official PMI data release.

Thursday's announcement offers an early insight into business conditions in China in the new year after several American companies with exposure to the country — such as Caterpillar, Nvidia and Apple — warned that sales will likely slow in 2019.

Global investors have been tuning in to the various economic data on China for signs of damage caused by the tariff fight between Beijing and Washington. The two countries are meeting in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday for high-level talks in another attempt to iron out their trade differences.

The conflict between the two economic giants came at a time when China was already slowing down after three decades of breakneck growth. Last year, the Chinese economy grew 6.6 percent — the slowest pace in 28 years.

Chinese authorities have stepped up support for the economy, especially for smaller firms, over the past year. And analysts are expecting the government to announce more measures, particularly tax cuts, this year to stimulate economic activity.