Trading Nation

GE shares are soaring on earnings. Jim Cramer and two other experts weigh in on what's next

A man takes a picture of a General Electric (GE) engine during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 6, 2018.
General Electric shares surge after earnings — Three experts break down the company's turnaround plans   

General Electric surged Thursday for its best day since March 2009 after the company's earnings beat Wall Street's expectations. The long-embattled stock was up as much as 18 percent at the highs of the session, cracking the $10 mark for the first time since November.

Here's what three experts have to say about the GE turnaround:

• Harbor Advisory CIO Jack De Gan said GE needs to convince investors that the bottom is in and the future is stable: "I think what Larry Culp needs to do is give investors some confidence that we're at or near the bottom in the power business, and that he's got a strategy to carry the business through what could be a modest secular decline, but getting the margins that he needs to bring back some earnings and some cash flow."

• When it comes to that cash flow, CNBC's Jim Cramer has some questions. "I think that you're going to conclude that they need money. And where's the money going to come from?" asked Cramer. Despite questioning GE's cash flow and doubting that it will try to raise money by issuing more shares, Cramer thinks Culp's approach is on the right track. "I think the healthcare decision is a wise one, I think that Culp is really on target here, but I don't have a catalyst. I wonder if they're using JPMorgan for some of this business."

• Steve Grasso, director of institutional sales at Stuart Frankel and a CNBC "Fast Money" trader, believes that the tide is turning for GE and substantive improvements are on the horizon as a result of a change in philosophy brought about by CEO Larry Culp. "He's been given the benefit of the doubt," said Grasso of Culp, "and we haven't really seen that 'kitchen sink' approach that we've seen so many times before. I do think that this is the first step of, hopefully, many more positive steps for GE. You can't imagine it getting worse than it was a handful of months ago."

GE is up nearly 40 percent so far this year.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
GE
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's “Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET).   In addition, he contributes to CNBCand CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...