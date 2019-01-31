Puma is releasing self-lacing smart shoes to take on Nike

Besides charging your phone, smart watch and wireless headphones, you could soon be charging your shoes too.

Puma is about to release it's own self-lacing training shoes that will rival Nike's high-tech sneakers that can do the same.

Puma's smart shoes, called the Fi, are connected to its app which enables the laces to be tightened or loosened with the swipe of a finger. It currently only works with an Apple iPhone or Apple Watch, but will soon be available on Android phones too.

Each smart training shoe will have a battery based under its sole that can be charged through a wireless charging dock or by swapping out the batteries.

Puma's designers said the battery would last about a week with normal use.